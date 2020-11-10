Local health officials are struggling to keep up with the rapid demand for contact tracing as confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise in Campbell County and Wyoming.
On Tuesday, Campbell County recorded 95 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, another daily record. There have been 1,599 confirmed cases and 128 probables since the pandemic began.
Of those, 892 cases are active in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Wyoming, the case count soared again, standing at 16,442 confirmed cases since the pandemic began as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been another 2,800 probables and of the total cases in the state, 8,017 are still active.
Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were added to the state’s total, including one in Campbell County.
He was an older adult who died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
There have now been 127 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, six of whom are from Campbell County.
The “dramatic rise” in COVID-19 cases in Campbell County over the past month have overwhelmed Public Health’s ability to adequately conduct contact tracing, according to a Public Health press release Tuesday.
The rapidly increasing numbers are unsustainable from a Public Health perspective, specifically in performing contact tracing, the press release said.
COVID-19 cases rose in a number of measures over the past month:
- 894% increase: Campbell County saw an 894% increase in active cases from Oct. 5 to Nov. 5, jumping from 70 to 696 cases in that time.
- Over 29% positivity rate: As of Nov. 9, the county has a 29.12% positivity rate over the last 14 days.
- Hospitalization spike: The number of statewide hospitalizations grew from 36 on Oct. 5 to 134 on Nov. 5 — a 272% increase. As of Nov. 9, there are 178 hospitalizations in the state and 16 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
“Contact tracing is a key intervention strategy as it identifies those exposed to a lab-confirmed case, with the intent to separate the contacts from the others in the community," the press release said. "This strategy slows the spread by isolating those at risk of contracting the virus from known positive cases.”
Through the past month, Oct. 5 to Nov. 5, there has been an average of 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases each day. Because each confirmed case tends to have about five contacts that need to be reached out to, Public Health workers are unable to keep up with about 165 people they need to reach each day, the press release said.
In a press release last week, Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, expressed the challenges local and statewide contact tracing efforts have faced amid the recent and prolonged surge in new cases.
Because of the deluge of new cases and subsequent contacts to track down, not everyone who was a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case should expect a call from a public health representative.
However, anyone who spent 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who was positive for COVID-19 at the time should self-quarantine and follow public health guidelines nonetheless (see sidebar).
Public Health continues to recommend several "common sense" practices to slow the spread, such as staying home when even a little bit sick, washing hands often, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance when possible and wearing a mask to keep droplets from spreading in the air.
