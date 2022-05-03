The annual Strawberry Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church as a benefit for the Campbell County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Pilots for Christ and the church’s youth services projects.
There will be 152 jars of strawberry, strawberry-rhubarb and low-sugar jams available, said Bette Britt, one of the event coordinators. She and a few others came together multiple times to slice, dice, clean and freeze seven flats of strawberries used in their efforts.
