The Rockpile Museum is hosting fundraiser where people can dance to the music from their favorite decade between the 1950s and 1990s.
The dance begins at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave. The event also will feature a silent auction and contests for hula hoop dancing and best costumes, as well as a catered dinner and cash bar.
