The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

Eight people have applied so far for the open position of executive director for the Campbell County Public Library.

Howie Dewitt

Cool. Can't wait to see which candidate Mass Resistance decides will take the position.

jesorenson

Here in Campbell county, we’ve enjoyed many resources that make this place a great place to live. Let’s hope that the Library Board hires a director that will respect the freedoms and liberties we’ve enjoyed for years at our award winning institutions like the public library. Let’s hope they hire a director that doesn’t remove the free materials and programming our public library has provided for us to enjoy. They make life rich for families, especially those on a tight budget.

HEM

Eight applicants? That's great. I'm sure there will be quite a talent pool from which to select a Director. God's speed to the board.

