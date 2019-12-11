The Wastewater Treatment Plant has needed upgrades for a while, and the city is starting to take steps to address them.
The City Council gave its staff the go-ahead at Tuesday’s work session to look at payment options for about $20 million worth of work to the facility.
“It’s got to be done,” Councilman Billy Montgomery said. “I don’t think we can put it off too much longer.”
The plant collects and treats the wastewater produced by businesses and residents and then treat it at a sludge treatment facility with anaerobic digestion and ultraviolet disinfection.
In May, Gillette architectural firm HDR told city officials that upgrades to the plant’s headworks building was among the estimated $21.2 million in high priority projects. Also included are improvements to the plant’s entrance, compost facility and screening system, said Wastewater Services Manager Bob Molder.
Some of the equipment is 30 years old and is on its final legs. If nothing is done to address the future, it is going to fail at some point, Molder said.
Before the meeting, he recommended taking care of all of the projects at once because it would “eliminate a lot of headaches,” but added he understood the costs the city would incur.
Work breakdown
The money would go toward five projects from high to low priorities.
Headworks: $8.1 million. The headworks area screens for inorganic materials and removes grit to improve the effectiveness of the downstream processes and longevity of equipment, according to WesTech Engineering. The current system is outdated and a new facility is needed.
Ultraviolet disinfection: $2 million. The existing unit has two to three years of useful life left. Molder hopes to install two redundant units before letting the existing one be decommissioned.
Dewatering unit: $1.5 million. The work will include installing another centrifuge unit. The centrifuge separates wastewater liquids from solids. The current unit is approaching its 20,000-hour maintenance and once that happens, the equipment will not be available for months. Without another unit, the biosolids compost is not available to the public and additional sludge storage will be needed, according to the plant. The plant is going to have to get creative in how it stores it, Molder said.
Digester and energy buildings: $2.4 million. It is where the solids are removed from wastewater and are digested. Work under this umbrella includes replacing the waste gas burner, boiler unit, plant piping insulation, digester and sludge thickeners. The thickening and dewatering of sewage sludge is a high-speed process that uses the force from rapid rotation of a cylindrical bowl to separate wastewater solids from liquid, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Site improvements: $6 million. It would consist of installing a scale house, paving an access road, replacing underground electrical and piping, switchers and adding transformers. The scale house would make the plant more efficient with selling the compost, Molder said.
“I’m not worried so much about what’s coming it regarding yard waste, I’m worried about what we’re selling because we can make more money if we accurately measure it,” he said.
Funding concerns and options
The city outlined a list of five options to pay for the work all would result in some kind of sewer rate increase to finance the improvements. At the end of the discussion, the council narrowed it down to the top two.
Taking out a loan: It will look into whether to apply for a Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund and/or Wyoming Capital Construction Loan Program. Under this scenario, sewer rates would increase to cover future loan payments. There are about 11,500 sewer customers in the city and a $20 million loan at 2.5% for 20 years would equal equate to a $1.3 million annual payment. It would result in about a hike of $113 a year or $9.42 a month after dividing the yearly payment by the number of customers, Cole said.
Staff will come back with a sheet that would outline each of the pros and cons of the loan options and whether the city could actually secure the entire amount from either one of those by itself, City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
Municipal bonds: It is another option the city may look at depending on what it finds out about the loan programs. A potential negative are the upfront costs associated with a bond, perhaps as much as 10% to 15% of the project costs, or more than $2 million, according to the city.
It’s not ideal, but staff will keep it in the back of their minds in case it runs into issues with the loans, Davidson said.
Raise rates immediately to generate revenue: To cover the $20 million the rate increases would be significant and “I wouldn’t suggest it,” said Gillette Utilities Director Michael Cole.
Use the city’s 1% Optional Sales Tax fund: This would result in cutting other 1% projects, Cole said.
“We’re keeping it as an option right now, but I think staff is uncomfortable utilizing all of it from 1%,” he added.
Project specific capital facilities tax: It would reduce future sewer rate increases, but it would need to go on a ballot, take several years to generate enough revenue and it would have to be approved by voters.
City officials said it would not be popular and should not be pursued.
“I just think we need to be careful because that being said it does sound like we have some pretty good rate increases coming down the line that we’ll have to look at pretty quick,” Mayor Louise Carter-King said.
