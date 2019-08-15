Alzheimer's Walk
Buy Now

Community members hold up different color flowers to show support in the first to end Alzheimer's during the first Alzheimer's Walk in Gillette at Lasting Legacy Park on Saturday morning.

 News Record Photo/Kelly Wenzel

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the nation’s sixth leading cause of death, is Sept. 7 at Lasting Legacy Park.

Registration begins at the event at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11, and the 2-mile walk begins at 11:30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.