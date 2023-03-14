Locals can meet the Gillette Mustangs and take part in football-themed STEM activities from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Gillette College Area 59.
Those attending the STEM Day will laser cut a flick football, program a robot to run some plays, use a catapult to explore the physics of football, see the CNC router carve a mustang and even make their own Mustang window cling. The free event also provides a time for people to meet the players and take photos.
