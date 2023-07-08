The city of Gillette has made a motion to dismiss a Gillette resident’s lawsuit based on the grounds of governmental immunity.
Bruce Williams is suing the city for $24 million for violating his religious rights nearly a hundred times in nine years.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III is overseeing the case. The city is represented by Davis & Cannon, a law firm out of Sheridan, while Williams is representing himself.
Williams, a local atheist, alleges that since 2014, he’s been the victim of “conspiratorial oppression” by the city and that the city has violated state law 97 separate times by showing a preference for Christian leaders over non-religious people.
That includes not allowing him the right number of invocations per year, not allowing him to give an invocation as an atheist to the City Council in a public meeting, “using preferred religion as control” and three instances where members of the City Council walked out as he was about to give an invocation.
Williams is seeking $250,000 in damages for each violation of state statute, which comes out to $24,250,000.
The city is claiming that Williams’ suit doesn’t have a leg to stand on because it has governmental immunity, a protection afforded to government entities when it comes to lawsuits. In a response to the city’s motion to dismiss, Williams claimed that governments in Wyoming don’t have immunity.
He said he expected the city to go the route of governmental immunity.
“There’s going to be a big argument on that, but I’m not letting up on that one,” Williams said.
“The state of Wyoming has no Immunity to pass down to a municipality to deny tort claims against it,” he wrote. “In 1880 the US Supreme Court eliminated ALL Immunity for the Federal Government, the States, and all governmental officers. Wyoming’s Constitution was voted on by the people in 1890 with no immunity. No entity except the people can give the state immunity regardless of what the US Supreme Court did later.”
In its motion to dismiss, the city wrote that Williams misinterpreted state law “and asserts the City of Gillette acted outside its scope of duties.”
“He must allege that the acts he complains of were committed within the officials’ scope of duties. He cannot claim municipal liability while alleging the employees and officials were acting outside the scope of their duties,” the city wrote.
The Wyoming Governmental Claims Act is “a close-ended tort claim act meaning the general rule is governmental immunity and exceptions exist only as provided under” the act.
“Unless the alleged violative action falls within one of the exceptions to liability, the public employee and the entity that employs him are immune from suit,” the city wrote.
None of the actions Williams is alleging fall under the exceptions, and his complaint is “wholly and completely inadequate,” the city wrote.
Williams said governmental immunity basically cancels out the power of the Constitution.
“If the government can’t be sued to make them do something, that the Constitution says they have to do, then what’s the use of the constitution?” Williams asked. “It’s just words on a paper.”
The next scheduled hearing is July 27.
What’s the issue?
Williams said atheists should be allotted two invocations per year at a minimum in order to be representative of Gillette’s population.
Some churches had more than one invocation per year while allowing Williams one, except in 2017 and 2018, when he gave two.
He said the city “hid this arrangement” with the Christian group “by never announcing it in public, never advertising for invocation givers, and never telling me I was under the thumb of this Christian group.”
He said that if the roles were reversed, there would be an outrage.
And on the occasions when he did give the invocation, some city council members walked out before he could speak to “publicly humiliate” him, he said.
“When this many people collude to defraud you of your rights you know that a minor slap on the wrist is not going to solve anything. This kind of treatment is the kind that results in wars and the killing of many people,” Williams wrote.
On Nov. 4, 2014, Williams was scheduled to give the invocation. As he was about to do so, three City Council members walked out.
Williams was scheduled again for an invocation on May 5, 2015. Archived footage of the meeting shows that the camera was focused tightly on the mayor, but one council member can be seen walking out. Williams said this was a deliberate attempt to prevent “recording a deliberate molestation of me because I was not of the preferred religion.”
And finally, on Feb. 16, 2016, three council members walked out, Williams said, but the camera angle on GPA was focused on the mayor, so that anyone watching on TV could not see the council members leave.
“The city knew they were doing something wrong when they started doing this,” he said. “If they thought they were doing the right thing to begin with, they would’ve left the camera alone.”
Williams said the council members could have simply waited out in the hallway during his invocation, then apologized for being late once he was finished.
“It would be hard to prove that they did it deliberately and even if it was deliberate people may have understood that they were just uncomfortable with the situation and did not want to make a political statement against my beliefs,” he wrote. “But rather their actions were just so they did not have to acknowledge something they didn’t believe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.