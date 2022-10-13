An FBI evidence response team works Thursday morning outside of the former home of Irene Gakwa along Pathfinder Circle in Gillette. Gakwa was last seen by family in February and had lived in the residence under investigation.
Law enforcement agencies have positioned outside of and are executing search warrants on the home of Nathan J. Hightman, the man who lived with Irene Gakwa before she went missing from Gillette earlier this year.
Further evidence analysis gave police additional cause to search the residence Hightman and Gakwa had shared in the 1600 block of Pathfinder Circle prior to her Feb. 24 disappearance, according to a statement from the Gillette Police Department.
