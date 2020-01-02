The Campbell County Commissioners will form a panel for the next Campbell County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jan. 14 to speak about the State of the County.
The luncheon will be at the Gillette College Technical Education Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. General admission tickets for non-chamber members are $35, with early-bird tickets for chamber members at $25.
