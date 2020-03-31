A Campbell County Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has been notified and instructed on quarantine procedures, according to a press release. CCH Employee Health will monitor the employee and is in regular contact with the employee and any other employees with potential exposure, providing instructions and testing as appropriate.
All appropriate personal protective equipment precautions are being taken.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Campbell County had three positive cases of coronavirus, including two confirmed in the last 24 hours. One is a woman in her 50s, and the other is a teenage boy. The press release did not specify which of these cases is the CCH employee.
The county's first case was released from quarantine last Thursday.
