Eight high school robotics teams are expected to compete Saturday in Gillette in the first tournament offered locally at the high school level.
Michael Schultz, the Thunder Basin High School Project Lead The Way instructor, said TBHS will host the qualifying matches in the Vex Robotics Competition will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to last until about 2 p.m., with the championship round starting afterward.
