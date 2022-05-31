A former employee of the District Court Clerk’s office is running for the top position in that office.
Richard Beenken, 47, worked as a deputy clerk in that office from 2017 to 2021. He said he’s thought about running for election for a few years now. He said he plans on making changes in the office if elected, with the biggest change coming with the culture.
