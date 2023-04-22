The Campbell County School District may have just acquired the land they need to build a new Bus Barn, but more work has to be done before the facility is built.
Tuesday morning, Campbell County Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of deeding 14 acres of county land to the school district.
The property is off of Warlow Drive, across the street from the soccer fields at Bicentennial Park and in between the Meadow Hills subdivision and a senior citizen apartment complex.
The district has 171 school buses and 80 other district vehicles. It has been looking for property to build a new transportation facility since at least 2015. The current Bus Barn is on 2.5 acres of land off of Sixth Street and it was built in the 1970s to accommodate 60 buses.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber, along with Commissioners Jim Ford and Del Shelstad, voted in favor of deeding the land to the school district.
Anne Ochs, chair of the Campbell County School Board, said it’s taken “a long and winding road” to get to this point. Now, the district needs to secure funding for the project. It’s the state, not the school district, that would have to pay for it.
The School Facilities Commission will be in Gillette in June, Ochs said, and “it feels really good to be able to go to the state and say, we have our land.”
The commission was scheduled to vote on the deeding of land in early February, but they tabled it. After a workshop with the school district in early March, the direction to county staff was to look at other options.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said he looked into other properties and “nothing came back that was suitable.”
Some properties weren’t available, while others were cost-prohibitive or would’ve required building in a drainage area, which brings in “a bunch of hoops and hurdles” from the federal government.
“We’ve exhausted some of those avenues, and we’re just back to that point now, where more or less, the school district needs a thumbs up or thumbs down on the Warlow property,” he said.
Faber said it all came down to finances. While there were other options, they required “significant” costs. And regardless of if it’s the county or the school district covering those costs, they’ll end up falling back on the taxpayer.
“The solution on Warlow, to me, has the least amount of financial impact,” Faber said.
She added that the district has done its due diligence, and the Warlow property has the stamp of approval from the transportation people.
Commissioner Butch Knutson said the public input he’s received is “a substantial no” on this site. He pointed out that the community is growing to the south, not to the north. The current Bus Barn has been at its location for close to 50 years.
“If we build another one north side of town it’ll be there for 50 years,” he said. “But everything is going south.”
He worried that the fuel costs would increase as the buses are having to drive farther down south.
Shelstad said while this could be the case, that’s not up to the commissioners to decide whether it makes or breaks the decision.
“To go down these rabbit holes of fuel and other things, that’s really up to the school board to decide,” Shelstad said.
Knutson said he would support putting the Bus Barn on Northern Drive. The county has quite a bit of property off of that road.
“That would be ideal, would serve the public a lot more,” he said.
Much has been made of the impact this would have on the surrounding Warlow Drive area.
Keith Chrans, the district’s transportation director, said that neighborhood is “a very busy busing area,” with 16 to 18 buses driving through every morning and afternoon.
“We’ve had no complaints or concerns from those folks,” he said.
Just in that area, school buses serve Wagonwheel and Lakeview elementary schools, as well as the YES House school and the Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County.
Commissioner Kelley McCreery pointed out that the school district owns 36 acres of land off of Southern Drive.
“As I see it, I don’t think that you have a land problem, because the school district owns land out there by Southern Drive,” he said. “I think you have an earmarking problem.”
Ochs said that land has been earmarked for a school some time in the future.
“There’s very little school district land, we’ve looked at everything,” she said.
Shelstad said the school district reminded him that when the fire department wanted to build a fire station near Southern Drive several years ago, the district provided the land that would become the home of Fire Station 3.
“They didn’t have to do that, but they did,” he said.
He said the county told the school district to look at the Warlow property in the first place.
“We set you down this path, it wouldn’t be fair, it wouldn’t be the right thing to do to say no at this point,” Shelstad said.
“We could discuss the Bus Barn going anywhere,” he said. “Somebody’s not going to be happy with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.