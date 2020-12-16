Crook County Attorney Joseph Baron has been will take over the prove of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gillette last month.
Deputy Campbell County Attorney Jenny Staeben said at a commission meeting Tuesday that the County Attorney’s Office is unable to handle the case because it has “conflicted out of it.”
“Either we’ve been involved in the prosecution of the deceased or the defense of the deceased,” she said.
At an elected officials meeting at the end of last month, County Attorney Mitch Damsky, who’d previously worked in the Public Defender’s Office, said Cody William Amman had been a client of his in the past.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation also is continuing its investigation into the Nov. 13 shooting.
From the information made available about the incident so far, Amman, 31, was shot and killed after he allegedly fired at a Gillette Police officer, who then returned fire.
Amman was hit twice in the upper body, one of the shots to his left lung being fatal, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
The incident began with a 911 call to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reporting shots fired in the area of a mobile home park near the 1500 block of East Second Street. The suspect, Amman, who reportedly was armed, had left the scene before deputies arrived, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Gillette Police officer found Amman’s car and began following it down Boxelder Road near the Chara Hills subdivision. While trailing the suspect, Amman stopped, stepped out of his car and began shooting at the officer, according to official reports. The officer returned fire.
The officer, who was uninjured and has not been named, was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Both DCI and the Gillette Police Department have declined to name the officer involved in the shooting.
