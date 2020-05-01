The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County will reopen to begin its summer slate of programming May 26.
The club’s building at 410 Lakeside Drive (the former Lakeside Elementary) has been closed in compliance with state public health orders and Campbell County Public Health guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the governor is easing some virus restrictions on personal services, including day care facilities, the club isn’t ready to reopen that quickly, said Executive Director Nathan Grotrian in a Facebook message.
“I know the challenges many of our families are faced with during this closure time and we as an organization are working incredibly hard to reopen as quickly and as safely as we can,” he said. “The No. 1 importance for us … has been and always will be the safety of members.”
The May 26 opening is the goal, he said, adding any new public health orders or restrictions could change that.
“At this time, we are not in a position to reopen under the current restrictive guidelines,” Grotrian said.
The club is trying to get the required personal protective equipment for staff and is working to sanitize “every inch of our building.” It also will have new health screening measures for staff and members when the club reopens.
In the mean time, the Boys & Girls Club will continue to offer daily programs, videos and projects for members online through its Facebook page.
For more information about the club or on the summer program, call 307-685-1050.
