A woman who was reported missing Monday in Wright was found two days later by a man who was walking his dog.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, a 54-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office, saying her 57-year-old sister had been gone for two hours and she was worried.
At 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, a man was walking his dog when he saw the 57-year-old woman lying on her left side stuck in the mud in the bottom of a draw on the west side of Highway 59, about half a mile south of Highway 387. She was conscious but unable to get out of the mud, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Deputies and EMS responded and found the woman in the mud at the bottom of a steep hill about 70 feet from the highway. Her location was not visible from the highway and she could not be seen by anyone who wasn’t walking in the nearby field, Reynolds said.
The man had given the woman a coat, but she was extremely cold. The temperatures overnight had been in the low 20s. The woman identified herself, and deputies learned she’d been reported missing two days earlier. She thought she’d been in the mud since Tuesday night, but it appeared she’d spent two nights there, Reynolds said.
Reynolds didn't know why she had gone to the location.
EMS personnel and deputies worked to get the woman out of the mud and onto a backboard. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Deputies informed the 54-year-old that her sister had been found.
Early Thursday afternoon, the woman was reported to be in fair condition in the hospital’s medical-surgical unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.