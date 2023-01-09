Two people have applied so far for a vacant City Council seat.
As of Monday morning, Ernie Gibson and Abraham Van Horn were the only applicants for the vacant Ward 3 seat, which opened up when Shay Lundvall was sworn in as mayor last week.
