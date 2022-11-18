The annual National Hoop Shoot contest hosted by Gillette Elks Lodge 2825 will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Prairie Wind Elementary School. Kids can register at 5 p.m. and practice until the competition begins.
The free basketball event is a free throw contest for girls and boys ages 8-13. There are boys and girls divisions and winners in each age group can advance to the next level. Anyone with questions can call Vicki Swenson, competition coordinator, at 307-660-9995.
