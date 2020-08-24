The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 126 re-opened at noon Monday after being closed for about a day following a semi rollover that spilled diesel fuel on the interstate.
The driver of the truck, a Texas man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for a head injury then taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
He was later released, but then was arrested for felony possession of steroids after the Wyoming Highway Patrol found the steroids in the man's backpack, which he admitted to owning, said Trooper Harley Kalb.
Hazmat crews were called in to help clean up the highway after it was determined both saddle tanks of the semi’s diesel fuel ruptured during the rollover, the Campbell County Fire Department reports.
The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. and it was caused by driver inattentiveness, Kalb said. He was distracted by his navigation system inside the truck while traveling from Georgia to Kent, Washington. He then drifted off the road and hit a cable barrier that caused the truck to tip over.
The crash prompted a response of 12 firefighters, three chiefs and multiple pieces of specialty equipment. It also closed the interstate in both directions for much of Sunday. The Fire Department remained on scene until 11 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
