District Court postpones trials until after May 1
There will be no trials in District Court in Campbell, Crook and Weston counties until May 1.
District Court judges have vacated trials that were scheduled to begin during that time at the request of the state public defender.
The court’s order listed difficulty for jurors in finding child care because of school closures, minimizing or eliminating person-to-person contact, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings as reasons.
The trials will be rescheduled.
Fire Department warns against mixing products
During a time when it is difficult to find cleaning products, the Campbell County Fire Department would like to remind people to be careful when combining products, because some combinations can cause serious health problems, including:
Bleach and vinegar:
- This mixture produces chlorine gas, which can cause coughing, breathing problems and burning, watery eyes
Bleach and ammonia:
- This creates a toxic gas called chloramine, which causes shortness of breath and chest pain
Bleach and rubbing alcohol:
- This combination creates chloroform
Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar:
- These two, when put together, makes peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid), which can be very corrosive
County Republicans reschedule convention
The 2020 Campbell County Republican Convention that had been scheduled for March 28 at the Campbell County Public Library has been rescheduled.
Because of concerns over the coronavirus and in the interest of promoting social distancing, the county Republican Party will hold its convention at 10 a.m. April 4.
The meeting will be virtual with attendance via videoconference at zoom.us/j/650417141. To call in and listen, call 1-669-900-9128 and use No. 650317141 when prompted.
Art competition deadline delayed
In light of the COVID-19 restrictions for schools, the Young American Patriotic Art Competitions sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary due date has been extended from March 31 to April 7.
Jan Miller will be picking up the art on that date at the counselors offices in all four high schools in the Campbell County School District.
Applications can be obtained from the counselor’s office, art teachers, or on the website at vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
Energy companies suspend disconnects
Two energy suppliers are temporarily suspending disconnects for their customers for nonpayment.
Powder River Energy and Black Hills Energy said in press releases that they recognize the financial hardships that will result from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, according to a press releases.
PRECorp. lobbies also will be closed to the public until further notice. Service representatives will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and available for personal appointments on a case-by-case basis. Payment drop boxes at the offices will remain available.
Black Hills Energy will respond to emergency calls and will wear protective gear, but asks that people who are sick postpone non-emergency calls.
— News Record Staff
Free meals for health care workers
McDonald’s restaurants in Gillette are providing free meals to area health care workers in recognition of the work they’re doing to respond to and help reduce the risk of COVID-19.
Signs in the windows at the two local restaurants say that those showing an official ID from a health care organization can get one free combo meal a day through a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Like other restaurants and public businesses in Wyoming, McDonald’s has closed its dining rooms to the public and are only serving customers through their drive-thru lanes.
The restaurant franchises join Bear’s Dry Cleaning in Gillette in showing appreciation for health care workers.
Bear’s is offering free wash and fold services to Campbell County Health employees for the next two weeks.
CDC encourages blood donations
In health care settings all across the country, donated blood is a lifesaving and essential part of caring for patients. The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.
If Gillette residents are interested in doing this, they can visit vitalant.org, or call Vitalant at 605-646-2625.
— News Record Staff
