The Campbell County School District’s meal plan saw record participation Friday, serving more than 3,500 students.
It was the fifth week that the district provided two meals a day for weekends, making Friday’s total number of meals distributed more than 21,000.
“It’s unfortunate that families are in this situation, but I feel very fortunate to be in a position to be able to help out — not just me, but our district and our entire nutrition staff,” said Food Services Manager Bryan Young.
At Buffalo Ridge Elementary School, head chef Stephanie Strahan was in the kitchen at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Her staff arrived shortly after to start preparing meals.
Strahan and her staff have been working full time to adapt to the remote meal plan. She said Friday’s meal prep was by far the most hectic day. The hours have stayed the same for Food Services, but the work has become more frantic to deal with the meal plan demand.
“It’s kind of hectic. It’s rewarding, but it is a long process,” Strahan said. “All of us have to pitch in bagging up the fruit, the vegetables, washing everything.”
Washing and bagging up vegetables has been the most time consuming part of the meal prep. On Friday, Strahan cut four cases of broccoli and the site went through 900 containers of juice and six cases of fruit.
Strahan still hadn’t taken a break at 11:40 a.m. and her fitness watch had already recorded 21,000 steps. By that time, the last of 318 meals for Buffalo Ridge had just been picked up by a family with two young sons.
That only happened at a few schools on Friday and those families were redirected to Hillcrest Elementary.
The numbers have continuously risen since the meal plan started March 23. Young said the number of meals at schools will be evaluated week to week.
The meal plan will continue to keep its 13 pick-up locations at elementary schools, including Rozet and Wright. The numbers at those spots also have steadily increased, Young said.
Kim Smith, who is at Buffalo Ridge every day handing out meals to cars that pull in, said the site has been running smoothly. It’s seen steady traffic during the pick-up hours of 9 a.m. to noon, with an influx as it opens and again close to lunchtime.
The reaction from parents has been “very grateful,” Smith said.
“I’ve had a lot of parents tell me that this is helping out a lot,” she said.
Smith has heard some questions about who can take advantage of the meal plan and if families have to be low income. But the meal plan is free to anyone under the age of 18 if they are present at the pick-up location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.