Campbell County recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday as its active case count stayed steady at 16.
There have now been 4,334 confirmed, 511 probable and 4,769 recovered cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were 62 new confirmed cases added in Wyoming on Thursday, bringing the state’s confirmed case count to 49,396, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,324 (as of May 3)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,131 (as of May 3)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 793
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 511
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 22
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,334
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,769
- Recoveries in past seven days: 21
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of May 5)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 62
- Number of probables: 9,131
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 350
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,396
- Number of active cases: 480
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 710
- Hospitalizations today: 31 (as of May 5)
