A silent wreath auction to benefit the Gillette Animal Shelter began Dec. 3 and will continue through Dec. 16.
In its sixth year, the shelter has about 20 wreaths on display throughout the lobby at 950 W. Warlow Dr. People can stop by the shelter during business hours to place a bid or place a bid on the shelter’s Facebook page where each wreath is posted. The auction closes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at a shelter event.
