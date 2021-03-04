Campbell County added two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the hospital fell to zero COVID-19 patients again.
There were no COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Thursday for the first time since Feb. 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
After a case spike that began in September and carried into January, the hospital hit zero COVID-19 patients for the first time Jan. 29. Since then, there have not been more than three COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county at a time, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since January ended, for an average of just over one new case per day.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 5,542
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,027 (72.66%; as of March 1)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,262
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,855 (56.87%; as of March 1)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 19
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,198
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 4,597
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 60
- Number of probables: 8,357
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 403
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,328
- Number of active cases: 522
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 682
- Hospitalizations today: 22
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,960 (1,283)
Natrona: 5,774 (1,944)
Campbell: 4,198 (480)
Fremont: 4,111 (780)
Albany: 3,530 (382)
Sweetwater: 3,665 (146)
Sheridan: 2,404 (626)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
