Brooklyn Nowack gets the crowd on its feet while performing at the conclusion of the 2019 Rock Band Camp. Last year's camp was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back this year with tryouts set for Saturday.
Students who want to fulfill their rock and roll fantasies can try out for this year’s Rock Band Camp this weekend.
The audition will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Campbell County High School band room. Students will perform a song of their choice, with or without a recording, and have a question and answer session with camp instructors.
