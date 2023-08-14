Tuesday night, the Gillette City Council will adopt a field use policy to hopefully avoid future scheduling conflicts at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The four softball fields at the facility are in high demand, which has led to groups competing for the same fields and practice times.
Two resolutions have been drafted by the city attorney, and the city council is set to adopt one of them on Tuesday.
One resolution would formalize in writing the practice that the city currently uses, where priority is based on the type of event and how many teams are brought in. The other resolution is worded so that softball teams have a higher priority than baseball, and local teams have a higher priority than out-of-town organizations.
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School have first priority during the high school season, from March through May. When the high school teams aren’t using the fields, other groups can request to use the fields.
In the first resolution, priorities are given to tournaments, with an emphasis on the number of teams, followed by games, then practices.
In the second resolution, the priorities are similar and based on the type of activity, but the number of teams isn’t taken into account. And if a conflict remains after this, such as if two organizations are wanting to host a tournament the same weekend, there is another list of priorities.
In this list, nonprofit softball organizations in Campbell County have the highest priority, followed by local private softball clubs. This is followed by local softball or baseball teams for children.
Both resolutions state that the Campbell County School District will have the top priority during softball season, as well as when the state softball tournament and the USA Softball of Wyoming is hosted in Gillette.
Both resolutions also would establish a sports commission, a city-appointed community service board made up of five people that would review appeals based on the field use policy. If a group is not happy about a decision that was made, it can appeal to the sports commission.
During a city council meeting earlier this month, Terry Sjolin, who schedules the Energy Capital Sports Complex for the city, said although there was an instance recently where two tournaments were competing for the same weekend, the “biggest struggle every single year” is practice time.
“The conflict arises when it comes to baseball versus softball getting field time,” Sjolin said, adding that she has 25 to 30 teams “fighting for time” at the facility.
Softball teams feel they should have top priority, while baseball teams are struggling to find fields to practice on.
Sjolin said having a sports commission would take some of the pressure off of herself and Public Works Director Sawley Wilde.
