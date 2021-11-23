The Campbell County Recreation Center is asking people to spread the Christmas spirit with the kids in our community by becoming a Secret Santa sponsor. Secret Santa letters are now available at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
To sponsor a child, stop by the Recreation Center and select the child or children you would like to sponsor. Sponsors will shop, wrap, and deliver the gifts. You can also donate money to the program and the Recreation Center staff will do the shopping for you.
