Students earning college credit and career technical education through Gillette College will continue to have costs covered.
In the past six to nine months, although partners in the Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services, or BOCHES, have worked toward change, all of the student services will remain the same. Some of the board’s services include the Pronghorn Advantage Program that pays for high school students’ college credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.