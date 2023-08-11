Apostate Blending
 News Record File Photo

The Cigar Box will host an Apostate Blending seminar and spirits pairing at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Railyard, 113 S. Gillette Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event features Brandon Oveson, blender and owner of Apostate Cigars. Light appetizers are provided. Tickets cost $50 and can be bought at Cigar Box, 1901 Energy Court, Suite 115, or call 307-299-2033.

