After not seeing any new coronavirus cases for most of the week, Campbell County Public Health was notified of an 18th lab-confirmed case Friday.
The new case is a woman in her 20s who is quarantined at home. Contact tracing is being conducted by Campbell County Public Health. At this time, it appears to be a community-acquired case, which means she likely caught the virus from somewhere in the community and not from another known case.
This is one of two active cases in Campbell County.
Across the state, there have been 682 lab-confirmed cases and 16 deaths related to COVID-19.
