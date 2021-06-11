Campbell County ended the week with nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its total confirmed count to 4,587 cases since the pandemic began.
The 82 new cases in Wyoming raised the state's totals to 51,428 confirmed, 9,686 probable and 59,856 recovered COVID-19 cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly in the state and county on Friday, falling to 3 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County and 38 patients statewide.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,361 (as of June 7)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (as of June 7)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 922
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 9
- Number of probables: 538
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 93 (as of June 10)
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,587
- Number of active cases: 49 (as of June 10)
- Recoveries: 4,997 (as of June 10)
- Recoveries in past seven days: 57 (as of June 10)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 82
- Number of probables: 9,686
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 721
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,428
- Number of active cases: 533
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 725
- Hospitalizations today: 38
