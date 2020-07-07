The next Campbell County Chamber of Commerce mixer begins at 5 p.m. July 16 at the Inspiration Garden Shelter at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
People can network with local business owners and meet new people at the free social hour. They’re asked to bring business cards to enter for door prizes.
