When Evan Bradley graduated from Campbell County High School in 2009, Thunder Basin High School wasn’t even a blip on his radar.
He never considered that Gillette would have a second high school, as he started his post-secondary career in Casper. But looking back now, Bradley finds it interesting that had he been born later, he would have gone to the newer high school.
“It’s neat because Thunder Basin wasn’t even a dream when I was in Gillette,” he said. “But I would’ve gone there instead of Campbell County just geographically speaking.”
Bradley’s been able to reflect about his past and now his future, as he wrote the marching band show TBHS students will perform this year. The music is tailored specifically for the Bolts band and when audiences hear it the first time, it will technically be its world premiere.
Karia Schofield, school district junior high band director and TBHS color guard director, remembers having Bradley in her junior high band class. She’s not only proud of Bradley’s work but also proud to bring awareness to the students from Campbell County who have carved their paths into the realm of professional musicianship.
“It’s very cool for me because you know, in our town, we tend to celebrate sports a lot,” she said. “And nobody talks about the professional musicians we have.”
Those musicians further their careers by not only becoming music teachers but also, for some, playing or creating music as their lifework.
The Bolts show will feature the story behind Zeus and Olympus with thematic elements and what drum majors called “intense” sections of melody and harmony. In contrast, the Camels will bring the psychedelic rock by way of the classic, feel-good Beach Boys. Different in style and feel, members of both bands have the same goals in mind.
It’s a readiness for competition, but also, a desire to have their music heard while bringing the spirit to audiences sitting under Friday night lights.
Camel pride
Steve Oakley sat Aug. 9 watching his different band sections compete for the Best in Show or Most Improved bragging rights he’d soon dole out.
Students raised their arms with a flourish, while marking time and keeping count as they performed their created masterpieces with just a hint of attitude. Oakley has found that the daily competitions add to the camaraderie of the band and also teach leadership and the skills needed for marching band competitions.
“For some reason I’ve always been a huge fan of competition so this just lets them showcase some of their own ideas,” he said. “It also helps with leadership, the team, skills and the social aspect.”
Along with the technicality of marching shows, Oakley said the vibe and feel of the Beach Boys is something he’s had to teach, since many of the students now don’t know the band’s history.
Students will play four of the iconic rock and roll songs the Beach Boys brought to life in the burgeoning musical genre of the 1960s. Those songs include “I Get Around” and “Help Me Rhonda.”
Drum majors Hannah Hendershot and Nevaeh Van Dyke said the spirited and fun music is something they’d heard before, they just didn’t know it was the old school band.
“A lot of it we’d kind of heard on commercials or woven into other songs,” Hendershot said. “We just didn’t know it was the Beach Boys.”
Hendershot and Van Dyke are excited to have two drum majors this year, up from one last season. The increased number helps students see and mark time as they step to the beat and make their formations on field.
And Piper Heck, a freshman in the band, looks forward to performing the hours of work musicians put together that translate into about 10 minutes of performance time.
“Some people think it’s not a sport,” she said about marching band, “and people are so shocked that you need a physical for it. They don’t realize the amount of work that’s put into it all the time or don’t understand the competitions take a lot of effort and have to be perfect.”
The journey toward perfection was well underway at CCHS but also across town in the parking lot behind Thunder Basin, as students worked on the fundamentals of staying in formation and marching from heel-to-toe.
Bring on the Bolts
The group of about 80 students included veterans in the program and new faces.
Orchestra player Scott Tew, a sophomore, was experiencing marching band camp for the first time. He wanted to expand his musical expertise and skill and only one day in, he was already learning.
“It’s a lot different,” he said.
This year also proves unique for all musicians, as they perform the Zeus show in its debut.
“It’s so exciting,” David Dominguez, a junior said.
“The only recording of the music is electronically produced so us playing it is what people will hear if they ever do this show again,” rising senior Molly Oakley added. “We’re going to be the models for how to do this show.”
Steve Schofield, TBHS band director, said he had the idea for the theme of the show, Zeus and Olympus, in January. In a happy accident, the school’s mascot that was unveiled in May also happens to be named Zeus. So the theme of the show also embodies, in a way, the theme of the school body brought to life by way of its mascot.
Schofield reached out to Bradley soon after whipping up the theme to see if Bradley would be willing to write the show for his old stomping grounds. For the Wheatland band director, that was nerve-racking but also a hearty pat on the back.
“I’ve worked through some imposter syndrome,” Bradley said of writing and arranging music. “But the fact that (Schofield) even reached out and that he did it actively, that’s a big win for me and knowing I’m doing something right.”
Both high schools will hit the fields in the early mornings after school begins Monday, followed by a focus on the musical scores in the afternoon. Complete with the band’s color guards, showcases will take place at home football games and a few different competitions throughout the season.
Unique in attitude, spirit, feel and formation, both bands hope to bring a competitive edge and school spirit as they take on the season that rounds up with state in Casper in October.
