A few months ago, it was mosquitoes. Now, it’s grasshoppers that are proliferating in Gillette and Campbell County.
And they’re everywhere.
Quade Schmelzle, director of Campbell County Weed and Pest, said the large number of grasshoppers was been unexpected and it’s “very weird” for them to be here this time of year.
“It was super odd this year that they came on so late,” Schmelzle said, adding that the last few years of surveys wasn’t showing much of anything for a local grasshopper population. “When we finally did notice them this year it was too late.”
There is the potential for a grasshopper outbreak every year, Schmelzle said. When the county checked in May, he said, “We’re not looking like (we’ll have one).”
His department has been very busy with phone calls and people coming in asking for help. Weed and Pest has bait that can be used, but “we’re behind the eight ball just a little bit as far as (applying) insecticides go,” he said.
It’s too late to use Schmelzle’s preferred insecticide for grasshoppers, a growth regulator that gets the bugs as they molt.
“Next spring we’ll probably have to have a program,” he said. “It’s just very odd.”
“It’s a good thing they were a late hatch, because a lot of people had their hay up already,” said Commission Chairman Rusty Bell. “But whatever’s left is getting eaten.”
