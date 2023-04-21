Rec Center Courts
Buy Now

The courts at the Campbell County Recreation Center remain closed Thursday as a sealant dries on the floor before the next step in refinishing. The court is on track to be completed and ready for use May 8.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Recreation Center’s gym floor restoration project has been going according to schedule, and the gym is on track to reopen in May.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.