The weather forecast for Halloween looks a little scary this year.
From 5-9 p.m. Thursday, temperatures will start off in the low 30s before dropping into the high 20s. With the wind, however, it will feel like the low 20s and high teens, said Alzina Foscato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“You’ll want to have the kids bundled up, because once the sun goes down, it’ll cool down pretty quickly,” she said Tuesday.
If you’re in Gillette and wearing a costume Thursday, you’ll find plenty of candy and free events (many indoors) for families and kids dressed up for Halloween.
Here are some of the treats planned throughout the community:
Treat Street
This annual event, from 5-8 p.m., is organized by the Gillette News Record and provides kids and families a safe and warm Halloween experience. Costumed kids go from booth to booth at Frontier Hall in the Wyoming Center to collect candy from 55 businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Treat Street is free, but people are encouraged to bring a canned food item or a cash donation for the Council of Community Services for admission.
This year, $7,000 in candy was bought for the free event.
Trick or Treat Main Street
Some businesses will be handing out candy along Gillette Avenue from noon-5 p.m.
Participating merchants will have a sign in their windows to advertise trick-or-treating.
The Legacy Resident Candy Pass
The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center Resident Halloween Candy Pass will start at 3:30 p.m.
Residents will be in the Great Room at the Legacy to hand out candy until it’s gone.
Staff are seeking donations of candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Donations can be left at the Legacy, 1000 S. Douglas Highway in Gillette, anytime before the event.
Street of Treats
Sunshine Custom Paint and Body Inc. will have its event from 4-9 p.m. at 5910 Mohan Road in which children and their parents can drive through the estimate bag and the shop and trick-or-treat in their car.
Trick-or-treaters are asked to bring a canned food item to be donated to the Council of Community Services food pantry.
FrightZone Haunted House and Trick or Treat
The first FrightZone Trick-or-Treat walk-through and haunted house is from 4-8 p.m. Price of admission is two canned goods to explore the spooky haunted house at FlightZone.
Full-sized candy bars will be given out. The jump area will be closed for Halloween night but the arcade and cafe will be open.
Halloween Open House and Trick or Treat
Ghosts and goblins are invited to a Halloween Open House at the Enterprise Center, 345 Sinclair St., from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Treats for all ages will be served. Costumes are optional. No RSVP is required.
The Halloween Open House is sponsored by Energy Capital Economic Development, the FUEL Business Incubator and Wyoming SBDC Network.
Trick or Treat with the Bolts
The Thunder Basin High School football players will be handing out candy at the Bolts football stadium from 6-7 p.m.
Fall Harvest Festival
The First Assembly of God Church will have its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 6-9 p.m. at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The free event features candy, games, Fun-On-the-Go, mini-motorcycles among aother fun events. It also offers a chili and hot dog feed at a cost of $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Drive-Thru Trick or Treat
ERA Priority Real Estate will host its fourth annual Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat at 4 p.m. at 600 4J Court.
City offices
The Gillette Police Department will be handing out candy in its lobby at 201 E. Fifth St. from 4:30-7 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters also may stop by Customer Service at City Hall during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County offices
No need to even get out of the car for the free Sheriff’s Office drive thru trick or treat.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said DARE officers will hand out candy beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the Sheriff’s Office, 600 W. Boxelder Road, until the candy is gone.
Volunteers from the detention center also will be there to help.
The courthouse downtown and many other county offices will hand out candy free to trick-or-treaters from 3-5 p.m.
That includes the Recreation Center, Public Health and the Rockpile Museum.
Harvest Fest
High Plains Community Church is hosting their second annual Harvest Fest for the community. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on Halloween for families to walk through for treats and games in a warm and safe environment.
Roar of a good time
T-Rex will hand out candy along Tabor Lane tomorrow on a drive-thru trick-or-treat.
Homes are also available for a tour from 411 Properties.
Visit www.411properties.com or text (307)-660-5470 or call (307) 682-7767 for more information.
