Students making their way onto the Gillette College campus this year may not notice all of the changes the institution has gone through in the last two years.
Campus buildings are still found on Sinclair Street and 4J Road and the names of the buildings, Tanner Village, Inspiration Hall and the Technical Education Center, still remain the same. But in the course of the last two years, many unseen and some visible changes have readied the Gillette Community College District to stand up its first year with a full staff and crew, buildings and a predicted hike in on-campus students.
Since August 2021, when the new district separated from the Northern Wyoming Community College District, officials worked to bring back athletics and the Energy City Voices. Leases have transferred to give the new district ownership of most campus buildings and Inspiration Hall, along with the attached cafeteria, also recently reopened.
All those changes happened between August 2021, when the local district separated from Sheridan, and Aug. 28, the first day of school for incoming college students this year. About 50 volleyball and soccer athletes arrived at the school at the end of July but the rest of the students are set to return Aug. 23 and 24 before the school’s inaugural convocation ceremony Aug. 25.
As of Aug. 4, school enrollment was down slightly, said Maggie Longo, Gillette College public information officer. A decrease from 585 students last year to 576 who signed up for this year’s fall semester. That number is expected to increase in the next few weeks as new and returning students show up on campus and meet with advisers.
Although enrollment to date is stable, the number of those students living on campus is expected to jump from about 60 last fall to an estimated 150 due to the return of extracurricular activities. Because of the increase in students, the college was able to reopen the High Plains Grill and Inspiration Hall, which had both been shut down since the end of the 2020 school year.
Longo said that Thomas Malone has been hired to fill a full-time criminal justice position. The last few years, the criminal justice and business programs have been filled with adjunct positions. Earlier this year, college officials highlighted the importance of filling those programs with full-time instructors because of their popularity.
The two are not the only new hires by the district. In January of 2022, the college only had three employees. Now, the college has factored in about 180 employees into this year’s $26 million budget. Those employees include new hires and faculty and personnel who transferred from NWCCD to the new district.
The timeline for transitioning personnel from the nursing program hinges on the school becoming fully accredited, a process that began after the college split from Sheridan in 2021. College officials submitted an accreditation eligibility application at the end of June and later this month they will interview with members of the Higher Learning Commission, the state’s higher education accrediting body.
Convocation
Incoming students and faculty will meet for a ceremony celebrating the start of the academic year Aug. 25, the Friday before classes begin.
The ceremony is new this year, said Susan Serge, dean of student affairs. She and the three other deans, who head the arts and sciences, nursing and health sciences and career and technical education, will address the students, along with Gillette College President Janell Oberlander. After the ceremony, students can meet with faculty they’ll be working with day-in and day-out for the rest of the semester.
“It’s an opportunity for students to get to know the faculty in an informal environment before school begins,” Serge said.
The day will follow with a drone photo of students on the soccer field, a luncheon and college career fair.
