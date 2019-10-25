Tuition for Wyoming’s community colleges will remain the same during the next school year after a vote Thursday by the Wyoming Community College Commission, which met in Gillette.
The commission sets tuition at Wyoming’s seven community college districts. It passed a measure a year ago to consider tuition rates each October, and it set a goal that tuition equal 23% to 28% of total community college revenue each year.
A year ago, the commission voted to raise tuition by $5 per credit hour — up to 15 hours — this year. That additional cost (from $94 to $99 for in-state tuition) and three additional credit hours (from 12 to 15) went into effect in the fall semester.
That’s an estimated 20.8% of total revenues.
Tuition would have to go up by $14 to $50 per credit hour to meet the 23% to 28% ratio.
That increase was one reason staff recommended no increase in tuition be considered this year. Under its policy, tuition reviews will take place each October during odd-numbered years, mirroring the biennium or two-year funding cycle of the state Legislature.
Since the latest tuition and credit hour increase started this fall, staff recommended no additional increase be considered until its impact for a full year can be seen.
Tuition reviews
In its reviews, the commission will look at estimated revenues, as well as state aid estimates, local revenue estimates, and student fees.
The implementation of four-year or bachelor degrees also complicated the tuition discussion. Each community college is limited to just two bachelor degree programs, and it’s still being piloted in Wyoming. Staff recommended that a differential tuition rate not be considered until those programs receive approval for accreditation and a date established for the start of classes.
The commission will likely look at a tuition increase later in this school year.
By the numbers
At the same time, Larry Buchholz, chief operating officer of the commission, presented estimates of revenue in Wyoming overall and per college, along with student fees and a comparison between regional colleges and the University of Wyoming.
Overall, the 2020 biennial budget appropriation for community colleges will total $178.9 million in 2019-20. For the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan College, Gillette College and a Johnson County campus, the total is $28.1 million, while Casper College will receive $40.7 million and Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne will receive $39.9 million.
Other appropriations include $22 million for Northwest Community College (Powell), $17.3 million at Central Wyoming College (Riverton), $15 million at Eastern Wyoming Community College and $13.7 million at Western Wyoming Community College (Rock Springs).
Local revenues from 4-mill tax levies in the 2019-20 biennium totaled $69.1 million in the state, including $4.3 million at Northern Wyoming, $20.7 million at Western Wyoming, $17.3 million at LCCC, $12.2 million at Casper College, $6.4 at Northwest, $6.3 at Central and $1.6 million at Eastern.
Comparisons in region
Tuition and fees will raise an estimated $45.9 million statewide in fiscal year 2019, including $7.7 million at Northern Wyoming, $10.2 million at LCCC, $7.88 million at Casper College, $7.81 at Western Wyoming, $4.4 million at Northwest, $4.3 million at Central and $3.5 million at Eastern.
That will rise to an estimated $47.6 million in fiscal year 2020 overall and $8 million at Northern Wyoming, $11.2 at LCCC, $8.4 million at Casper College, $7.3 million at Western Wyoming, $4.8 million at Central Wyoming, $4 million at Eastern Wyoming and $3.9 million at Northwest College.
In comparison to the University of Wyoming, community colleges in Wyoming are about 29% less expensive. The cost of attendance is estimated at $14,937 at the community colleges, compared to $20,258 at UW.
Wyoming community college costs per credit hour also are lower than five of six neighboring states, including Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Montana and South Dakota. It trails only Nebraska, which costs $87 per hour for in-state tuition.
