Campbell County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on adopting a county-wide open burning restriction because of extreme fire danger.
The Campbell County Fire Department is recommending that the county go under a partial fire ban that applies to all lands within the county except for federal lands.
The ban, if approved, would prohibit fireworks and outdoor fires on cropland, agricultural land and undeveloped land that mostly remains in a natural forested condition.
Exceptions will include:
- Trash or garbage fires between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in containers that have a spark arrester and is located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius
- Charcoal fires in enclosed grills
- Use of acetylene torches or electric arc welders in cleared areas 10 feet in radius
- Use of chainsaws that have properly functioning spark arresters
- Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius
- Federal, state and local fire or law enforcement officers participating in fire, emergency and law enforcement activities
- the Parks and Recreation Department’s Fourth of July fireworks display
If approved, the open burning restriction will go into effect sat 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until it’s changed or rescinded.
The Fire Department also asks that people use “extreme caution” with any outdoor activities that could lead to wildland fires, with the predicted summer weather to be “hotter and drier than we have experienced for several years.”
The department wrote that Campbell County has had several red flag warning days, meaning extreme fire danger.
“These types of burns can cause fires for several days after they have been lit,” the department said, adding that it’s important to ensure grass is mowed around structures and equipment and that water sources are readily available.
It also asks people to put off outdoor burning until conditions improve closer to fall, and that if they do burn garbage barrels and pits, check weather conditions before lighting them.
“By being cautious, we can assist all Campbell County landowners with maintaining property conservation and needed grazing lands for what appears to be weather leading to severe drought conditions,” the department wrote.
A burn pit started a 19-acre fire Thursday. At 12:27 p.m. Thursday, there was a grass fire at 4101 North Garner Lake Road. One chief and eight firefighters arrived on scene and found a wind driven grass and sagebrush fire. The fire was contained at 19.2 acres. The department was helped by a Bureau of Land Management engine with four firefighters.
And shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road for a grass fire that was started by an electrical line malfunction. One chief and six firefighters responded to the fire and contained it to an acre with the help of local landowners.
