A 35-year-old man was treated and released from Campbell County Memorial Hospital after his 2001 Ford Excursion jumped the curb and hit a home on the corner of Dogwood Avenue and East Walnut Street at 6:39 p.m. Thursday.
The man appeared to have been suffering from an unknown medical condition when he left the roadway at Dogwood and drove into the house. The home was unoccupied at the time but did receive significant damage, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
