First Day of School
Buy Now

The student council welcomes students back during an assembly on the first day of school at Campbell County High School in Gillette on Aug. 22, 2022.

 News Record File Photo

After years of campaigning for improvements and updates to the 51-year-old Campbell County High School, those in charge of recommending the upgrades to the Legislature will visit Gillette in June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.