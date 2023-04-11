After years of campaigning for improvements and updates to the 51-year-old Campbell County High School, those in charge of recommending the upgrades to the Legislature will visit Gillette in June.
June 28-29, the state’s Select Committee on School Facilities will meet in Gillette for an interim committee meeting and a tour of the high school, said Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette. New to the committee, McKeown said it’ll be nice to have a meeting based in Gillette to see what’s needed for the school.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, vice chair of the committee, said the goal is to look at renovation needs, specifically the issues of square footage at CCHS and the age of the building.
The 330,000-square-foot high school is much larger than modern-day facilities built for the same 1,200-1,400 student capacity, said Dennis Holmes, associate superintendent of instructional support.
That square footage impacts the amount of money the state reimburses the school district, Landen said.
“There are several schools bigger than what we would build today, so there are times a district isn’t being reimbursed for major maintenance square footage wise,” he said. “(CCHS) is a beautiful school with so many great amenities but to maintain all of that and not be reimbursed all of it, that’s what we’re looking at.”
Holmes said the major issues at CCHS stem from age. The school’s major systems — HVAC, mechanical and electrical — are outdated and classrooms constructed in the 1970s aren’t built the way they are today.
“The school’s definitely built and constructed well but times have changed in education, the delivery of instruction has also changed,” Holmes said. “My generation, we used to sit behind the desk and listen. Classrooms now are a lot more interactive and there’s a lot more movement. It’s uncommon to see a room with just chairs and a podium.”
Landen said CCHS has been on the committee’s radar for awhile now, along with a few other schools across the state. In 2018, CCHS, Little Powder School and Cottonwood Elementary were in the top 30 on the state’s conditions needs index.
The needs list is what the state uses to base their recommendations for state funding and an updated list is now in the works.
Last year, the state approved the construction of a new Little Powder School north of Gillette. It remains to be seen whether CCHS would warrant new construction or major renovations, which is something that will be looked at in the interim.
“CCHS has kind of loomed in the background and been on the radar for awhile now. Some of those bigger schools, they’re tough to address because it’s a big lift,” Landen said. “It’s a really well built school so there may be some opportunity to do some renovation to catch the building back up, but that may not be the remedy that is decided on.”
Along with Gillette, the committee also will meet in Casper and Cheyenne to discuss more interim topics before next year’s legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.