Mother Nature may have pushed back the Gillette Fourth of July fireworks show, but couldn't put a damper on Friday's display.
Unseasonably wet weather made setting up for the show for the holiday not possible and local officials to postpone it about a week. While that may have meant no show on the Fourth, it was a grand time Friday night at Cam-plex.
