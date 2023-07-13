TRAFFIC CRASH
HIGHWAY 14-16: A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after rolling her truck Wednesday afternoon. Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene north of Gillette about a mile south of Buckskin Mine. The girl, who was the only person in the 2007 Ford Ranger, was able to get out of the truck before deputies arrived. She had injuries to her left arm, including a bone protruding from her wrist, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the scene and continued the investigation.
HIGHWAY 59 AND LAKEWAY ROAD: A 79-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. He was driving a 2017 Ford car and was turning onto Lakeway Road during a flashing yellow arrow. As he made the turn, he was hit by a 2022 Ram, driven by a 25-year-old woman, that had the right of way. Damage is more than $1,000. A 28-year-old passenger in the Ram had chest and head pain, and he was evaluated at the scene. The 79-year-old man was ticketed for failure to yield, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: A 42-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting multiple times over a three-month period. A store employee said the woman skip-scanned items at the self-checkout between May 6 and July 7, totaling $481.33. When police contacted the woman, she claimed that she did not intentionally skip-scan those items. She was ticketed and trespassed from the store.
MENARDS: An 18-year-old man was ticketed for shoplifting Wednesday morning. A store employee said the man concealed a $15 torch lighter and tried to leave the store without paying for it. The man was with two other 18-year-olds. When the employee tried to confront the suspect, he ran away. The other teens refused to identify the suspect, but he was found a short time later at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Wasson said. The suspect, who is on probation, was ticketed for shoplifting and also trespassed from Menards. The other teens also were trespassed from the store.
FRAUD
2200 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 26-year-old employee reported that a man came into the Verizon store and financed two iPhone 14’s under a business name out of North Dakota. He provided a North Dakota driver’s license. But when the employee called the number that the man provided, the person who picked up said he had no ties to Gillette and that he did not authorize the transaction, Wasson said. The loss is $2,400, and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: Two people were arrested for drug possession Wednesday afternoon. Deputies assisted probation and parole officers with the search of a 41-year-old woman’s home. They found 0.3 grams of meth and they arrested her for possession of a controlled substance. They also found a tablet of Clonazepam in a safe belonging to the woman’s roommate, a 43-year-old man, and he also was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
600 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: No action was taken after a couple got into an argument Wednesday night. A 22-year-old woman told police her boyfriend, 35, hit her during an argument in his truck while they were in a truck parked outside their home. She had a small scratch on her right hand, Wasson said. The man said his girlfriend tried to grab the steering wheel while he was driving, and he pushed her hand away. The two separated for the night.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
PAT’S LIQUOR: No action was taken after a 45-year-old woman reported a possible attempted theft Wednesday night. She said that unknown men in a truck tried to take plexiglass located next to a shed near the bar. When she confronted them, they put the plexiglass back, Wasson said. They told her that they had been given permission to collect the plexiglass. The man who apparently gave them permission was a former employee of the bar and he does not own the plexiglass.
