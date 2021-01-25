Campbell County averaged seven confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past week as its active case count dropped to 59 on Monday.
Recovered cases are being recorded at a rate more than twice that over the same time, averaging just over 19 a day for the past week.
By the end of December, the number of new cases had been trending downward in the county. That trend has continued through January so far and is reflected in the decrease in new cases as well as the drop in COVID-19 hospital patients.
The three COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Monday are the fewest since Oct. 18, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Last week, Campbell County Health relaxed some of its visiting restrictions, an indication that the fewer cases may be relieving months of burden on the local health care system.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 454
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 49
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,118
- Number of active cases: 59
- Recoveries: 4,452
- Recoveries in past seven days: 134
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 49
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 116
- Number of probables: 7,463
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,044
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,559
- Number of active cases: 1,483
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 571
- Hospitalizations today: 66
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,762 (1,171)
Natrona: 5,599 (1,794)
Campbell: 4,118 (454)
Fremont: 3,776 (612)
Albany: 3,384 (356)
Sweetwater: 3,285 (133)
Sheridan: 2,296 (542)
Weston: 518 (92)
Crook: 376 (34)
Johnson: 374 (237)
