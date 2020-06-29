Campbell County experienced lots of wind and hail Sunday afternoon, a familiar scene this month for residents.
Unofficially, parts of Gillette received 0.30 inches of precipitation, said David King, Campbell County Emergency Management coordinator.
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 1:45 pm
