EK Jewelers will host a vintage jewelry show with some pieces from the Madison estate collection on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday the show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes jewelry dating back to 1730.
The store will be full of historical Georgian, Victorian and Art Deco pieces. There also will be some jewelry from the Byzantine and Egyptian empires. The store will have food and drinks.
