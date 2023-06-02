The fate of a proposed hate crime ordinance will be decided Tuesday night.
The Gillette City Council will vote on the ordinance, which if passed would prohibit “malicious harms” based on any race, religion, sexual orientation and other qualified groups.
There have been some suggested changes drafted with input from Councilman Jim West which may be considered by council members before being added to the proposed ordinance for its final reading Tuesday.
One of the suggested changes is adding age as a protected class. As it was originally written, the ordinance prohibited malicious crimes against people based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, or disability.
The phrase “against any person” is added throughout to clarify that the ordinance covers malicious crimes targeting any and all people.
The amended ordinance includes the phrase, “No person shall intentionally incite or produce imminent lawless violence directed against any other person.” The words “intentionally,” “lawless” and “any other” are all added.
And a phrase that said a “person’s words, depictions, or conduct were intended and likely” to cause violence has been removed and replaced with language that covers those who are unsuccessful in their intentional “attempt to incite or produce imminent lawless violence” against any person.
Councilman Billy Montgomery, who originally brought the ordinance forward, said he was good with the amendments and that he believes the ordinance will pass on Tuesday.
Montgomery said that he talked to the mayor of Cheyenne and members of the Casper City Council, and they said that based on their experience, it would be contentious.
The Casper City Council passed a hate crime ordinance in December 2022 on an 8-1 vote. And in March 2022, the Cheyenne City Council approved a hate crime ordinance, also with an 8-1 vote. Neither of those ordinances include age as a protected characteristic.
In Cheyenne, a councilman brought up the ordinance because he’d noticed an increase in complaints to the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce about the military community feeling unsafe.
In both cases, residents on either side of the issue voiced their support or concerns to their city councils. According to meeting minutes, the Casper City Council listened to 42 public comments in three meetings, while Cheyenne had 45.
In Gillette, the issue has prompted a lot of dialogue within the community and in the city council chambers, where close to 75 public comments have been made at two meetings.
Supporters of the ordinance say it will make the community a safer place and make Gillette a more desirable place for businesses to move to, while its detractors say it’s unnecessary and will lead to liberal policies that will ruin the community.
Calls to West were not returned before publication Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.