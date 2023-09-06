One man has been charged and another is on the run after Gillette police busted a DMT lab ran out of an apartment on Elon Avenue.
The two men are accused of using the lab to manufacture DMT, which is a psychedelic drug, made through a chemical process in which they broke down raw root bark from mimosa hostilis tree into a yellow powder form of the drug.
Mark Thompson, 59, was bound over to District Court after Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect him of conspiracy to manufacture DMT, according to court documents.
His arraignment is Sept. 18.
As of last week, another man who lived in the same apartment, Jody Earl, hasn’t been caught. Police have requested a warrant for his arrest, said Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Police searched the two men’s apartment Aug. 10.
There was a significant law enforcement presence in and around the 1000 block of Elon Avenue that night from about 5:30 p.m. until just after 7 p.m., when the operation was completed, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Water service to several addresses was temporarily shut off to assist the operation.
Thompson was the listed utility holder and through police contacts, detectives learned Earl also lived at the apartment.
While a search warrant was executed at the apartment, Thompson was contacted at his place of employment, which is unnamed in court documents. Officers brought him to the police department where he was interviewed by police and DCI agent Ed Rosier.
Thompson told them he lived at the apartment in question, that Earl was his roommate and that he was aware of Earl “cooking” DMT, according to court documents. Thompson admitted to using DMT four times in the time since Earl began cooking it and said he had been asked by Earl to assist by holding various jars of black liquid while Earl cooked, according to court documents.
Making DMT can involve soaking raw root bark from mimosa hostilis tree in acid then neutralizing that acid with a base, such as lye. After several steps of the process a black tar-like substance is created and then later made into a yellow powder containing DMT, according to the police affidavit of probable cause.
During the search, bark, full bottles of lye, vinegar and at least two active chemical processes consistent with DMT production were found. Mustard yellow DMT powder was found too. The police affidavit does not mention how much DMT was found during the search.
Multiple neighbors were contacted inside the building and one said Earl had offered to sell them DMT, according to court documents.
