Campbell County Commissioners are looking to fill 12 seats on nine boards.
Applications must be submitted by May 31. Applications are available online at ccgov.net/216/County-Boards, as well as at the commissioners’ office. They can be completed and submitted online or in person. For more information, call 307-682-7283.
Corrections Board
One unexpired 4-year term ending June 30, 2024
This board meets virtually at 5:15 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. There are nine seats on this board, with various entities having representation on the board. The county is looking to fill an at-large seat.
Joint Powers Fire Board
One 3-year term ending June 30, 2026.
This board, which is made up of city, county and Wright appointees, meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Fire Station 1. Chris Beltz’s term is up at the end of June.
Rockpile Museum Board
Two 3-year terms ending June 30, 2026
This board meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Rockpile Museum. The terms of Lucas Fralick and Rita Cossitt Mueller are ending next month.
Campbell County Public Library Board
One 3-year term ending June 30, 2026
This board oversees the Campbell County Public Library. It meets at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, with the exceptions of the May and October meetings that are held in the Wright Branch Library. Sage Bear’s term will end June 30.
Parks and Recreation Board
One 5-year term ending June 30, 2028
This board meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the Rec Center. Brian Edwards’s term is up at the end of June.
Planning Commission
One 3-year term ending June 30, 2026
This board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month in the commissioners’ chambers in the courthouse. It also holds pre-meeting workshops at 6 p.m. in the same room.
Public Health Board
One 5-year term ending June 30, 2028
This board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every other month in the Public Health building. Susan Hooker’s term ends in June.
Public Land Board
Three 3-year terms ending June 30, 2026
This board, which oversees Cam-plex, meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month in the Energy Hall conference room. The terms of Darin Edmonds, Charlene Camblin and Bob Maul are ending in June.
Senior Center Board
One 3-year term ending June 30, 2026
This board meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month in the Senior Center. Janice Chasteen’s term ends in June.
